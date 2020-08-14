Loved ones: Young mother among 2 people found dead in submerged car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police recovered the bodies of a man and a woman from a car that was submerged in South Boston Friday afternoon, sources said.

Loved ones later identified that woman as 21-year-old Tatianna Morales who was reported missing several days ago.

Emergency crews recovered the damaged, white Ford Escape from about 40 feet of water about 15 feet away from the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal in the Seaport District. They say it is possible it had been there for days.

Yesion Giron was Morales’s high school sweetheart and is the father of her 2-year-old son. He said things just do not add up.

“It doesn’t make any sense for them to just drive into the water,” he said. “She was not depressed, she was not suicidal, she was very very happy, she used to tell me, ‘Yeison, I’m so happy, I can’t wait to go see you in Texas.” She was a dancer she loved to dance.”

Giron and Morales’s other friends told 7NEWS the man found alongside her in the car was a friend of her’s.

The male victim could not be extricated from the vehicle while underwater, so divers hooked tow cables to the entire vehicle and a truck winched it out. The male victim was recovered from the vehicle once it was on land, police said.

According to her cousin, Morales sent a Snapchat message on Tuesday at 8 p.m. that showed a photo of the water and then her hand moving briefly in front of the lens.

”It’s just heartbreaking, you just never know who’s who and what the circumstances were that led up to this,” they said.

It’s unclear what led to the vehicle being in the water though investigators say it must have happened earlier this week.

Giron said their son will turn two-years-old next week.

“She takes our son everywhere, our son could have been in that car you know, our son could have been in that car, and thank god he was not.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)