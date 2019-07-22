Loving pup with ‘boundless’ energy in need of new home after ‘wearing out’ first 3 adopters

BOSTON (WHDH) - A loving 2-year-old puppy with “boundless” energy is in need of a new home after being returned to the MSPCA’s Jamaica Plain shelter for the fourth time because her insatiable energy “wore out” her first three adopters, officials said.

“Minnie has proved a challenge because she’s smart as a whip and has boundless physical energy,” the shelter said in a press release.

The Doberman Pinscher-Pit Bull mix was first adopted on Feb. 26, 2019, but was returned in March because her soaring energy proved too much for both the humans and resident dog in her new home, according to the shelter. She was adopted again on April 16 and returned within a week. A third adoption took place on July 9 but lasted only two days.

“Minnie needs a ton of physical and mental stimulation because she’s young, very fit and smart—a wonderful combination of traits for any dog, but it’s those same traits that make her a challenging dog to place,” said Anna Rafferty-Foré, associate director of the MSPCA’s Boston adoption center.

Despite her highly active demeanor, the shelter says Minnie’s previous adopters describe her as “loving and loyal.”

Minnie is said to adore sharing naps with people and loves jumping on laps to soak up attention and praise.

The shelter says it hopes Minnie will find a home where her prized personality can shine.

“We’ve gotten really good at aligning adopters’ lifestyles and interests with the needs of adoptable pets, and setting adopter’s expectations for how animals will behave in their homes, but it’s never a perfect science,” Rafferty-Foré explained.

Seven weeks of beginner obedience training to help her master basic commands like sit, stay and come, and to walk more skillfully on a leash is included in her adoption fee.

The most appropriate adopter for Minnie would have abundant energy him or herself.

“She’ll need at least two walks per day and a lot of play time,” Rafferty-Foré added. “We also think she’d do best as an only dog and in a home with older vs. younger kids.”

Anyone interested in adopting Minnie is encouraged to visit her during operating hours or email adoption@mspca.org for more information.

