WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The ramp from Route 3 South to Route 18 in Weymouth is closed due to a line of traffic lights dangling low above the road.

Traffic is backed up for miles and the road closure is expected to be in place for the next three to four hours, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Advisory: Closure of Ramp from Route 3 SB to Route 18 in #Weymouth for emergency signal repairs. This closure is expected to be in place for approximately three to four hours. pic.twitter.com/cD0OBv1j09 — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 12, 2024

