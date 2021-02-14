Low water pressure in hydrants hampers firefighters battling Lynn blaze

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a large blaze at a multifamily home in Lynn Sunday afternoon but no one was seriously hurt, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the Elmwood Avenue home found a fire on the second floor that spread to the third floor and roof. Officials said battling the blaze was difficult due to several nearby hydrants not having adequate water flow.

Everyone inside the home safely evacuated and one firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries but is expected to be OK, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

