‘Lowball move:’ Police chief slams armed robbers wearing surgical masks

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local police chief is outraged after two men suspected of robbing convenience stores in Brockton and Stoughton allegedly hid behind surgical masks — similar to those state officials are asking people to wear while outside to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s a lowball move,” said Brockton Police Chief Emanuel C. Gomes. “It’s abusing people’s trust. You hear the saying ‘we’re all in this togther’ — these guys aren’t in it with us.”

Two men were arrested in connection with a series of recent hold-ups in Brockton, and Gomes said they’re being looked at in connection with a convenience store robbery down the road in Stoughton, where the robbers were armed with a baseball bat.

Gomes said despite masks being used by people up to no good, people should continue wearing them to prevent the virus’ spread.

“We want people to keep wearing [masks] for their safety,” Gomes said.

