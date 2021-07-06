LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An 11-year-old Lowell girl is fighting for her life after authorities say she nearly drowned in the Merrimack River Tuesday.

First responders were called to the scene on VFW Highway near Aiken Avenue around 1 p.m. for reports of a person struggling in the water, police said.

Upon their arrival, they found a good Samaritan “rendering medical aid” to the girl on the side of the river. She was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Boston hospital where police say she is currently listed in critical condition.

An initial investigation into the incident shows that the girl was swimming with a younger child when she began struggling.

A witness was able to call for help and get her back on land before another began trying to assist her medically.

The other child was not hurt.

