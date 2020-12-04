Lowell beginning to prepare for second coronavirus surge

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Doctor’s are bracing for a second surge of coronavirus cases as the state prepares to open its second field hospital in the city.

The city is now in the red, meaning its has a high concentration of coronavirus patients. Medical professionals say 1 in 10 COVID-19 tests on average have come back positive over the past two weeks.

Adam West, an infectious disease specialist at Lowell General Hospital, said doctors are preparing to see the situation get as bad as it was seven months ago.

In a statement, Lowell General’s CEO Jody White, said in part: “While we hope to have the capacity to handle all of our patients in a hospital setting, we are grateful to have this valuable resource at our disposal in the event we need it.”

The state’s first field hospital in Worcester is expected to open up on Sunday. In Lowell, West said they hope they won’t need to use their hospital.

“We actually had set up a field hospital in the spring when our levels were even higher than they are now and we never used it,” White said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)