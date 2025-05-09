LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A moment of silence and a special 10 count Thursday night to remember a pillar of the Lowell boxing community, killed in a senseless tragedy.

“In the ring, he was a tough boxer, he managed to get golden gloves when he was in college, in university. But outside of the ring, he was a gentle man,” said Mark Leschishin.

69-year-old Greg Leschishin was killed Monday night when a car swerved onto the sidewalk along Rogers Street in Lowell.

Authorities say 30-year-old Christopher Campbell of Billerica stole another driver’s car after a crash and took off. They say Campbell hit Leschishin as he was trying to escape from police.

Thursday night, the boxing community paid tribute to Leschishin at the “Haymakers for Hope” charity event.

His family says the beloved referee and coach was the kind of person who could connect with anyone.

“There was no person that Greg met that he almost could not befriend,” said Greg’s brother, Taras Leschishin. “And the diversity with which his cloud, or his reach of friendship was unfathomable.”

They say they remember his dedication, not just to boxing, but to helping young people pursue their passion.

“He was involved with bringing up and mentoring many boxers, both male and female,” said Mark Leschishin. “I ran into a young lady last night who complimented him and said ‘Greg was one of my mentors and I really enjoyed working with him.'”

And as the community mourns his passing, family members say they want to see justice served in his death.

“It was a hit and run,” said Barbara Leschishin, Greg’s sister-in-law. “Obviously there was no care for the victim if you take off.”

“As soon as I found out the circumstances, I became angry,” said Mark Leschishin. “How somebody could have such disregard for life. It looked almost like he ran over my brother without any consideration at all, so that makes me very angry that somebody could so something like that.”

