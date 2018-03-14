Lowell boy praised for saving family during house fire

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Beth Moran tears up as she looks for the words to thank her son, who she says saved her life.

“I look at my son as a hero,” she said. “My son’s a hero.”

Beth says her 11-year-old son, Dennis, saved the lives of the entire family as the home burst into flames Wednesday morning.

She says her son was outside playing with the dog and went into use the bathroom when he immediately saw that something wasn’t right.

“I went to the bottom of the stairs, and it was all black smoke,” he said. “So I ran to the other side and I got them.”

Beth says she and the rest of the family were still in bed when Dennis came running in. The fire had started in the upstairs bathroom but didn’t trip the smoke detector one floor below.

“We just ran to where it was and tried to put it out,” he said. “But it didn’t work, so we called 9-1-1.”

“He was pretty well composed, considering how I was,” Beth said.

Together, they rounded up the rest of the family, grabbed the dog, and got out of the house.

The family is now staying in a hotel while they wait to repair the home. But Beth says she’s just happy to be alive thanks to her son.

“We lost pretty much everything,” she said. “But we still have each other. You can’t replace us.”

