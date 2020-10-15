LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Trick-or-treating has been canceled in Lowell in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

City officials announced Thursday that children would not be allowed to go door-to-door this year to get candy on Halloween.

Lowell is currently considered high-risk for the coronavirus, with an average daily case rate greater than 8 per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.

City officials say trick-or-treating would pose a substantial public health risk to the community.

Other Massachusetts towns have also canceled trick-or-treating, including Leicester and Worcester.

