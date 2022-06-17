LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Blue and white ribbons decorated Lowell City Hall Friday night as hundreds gathered to remember the lift of the three-year-old boy that was found dead in a pong on Wednesday.

Sam Kkonde took the time to thank each and every mourner that turned out to remember his son, Harry.

That was my best friend,” said Kkonde. “Life will never be the same.”

According to Sam Kkonde, Harry was a friendly child who loved everyone.

Officials said that Harry Kkonde likely walked out of an open door that a babysitter accidently left ajar and to the pond.

“When I went to the pond I went and did a small prayer,” said Kkonde. “I said ‘God, i leave this to you.’ But one day i will meet him again.”

The investigation into Harry’s death is ongoing but according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, there was no sign of a struggle and the death is not considered suspicious.

