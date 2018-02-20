Lowell company sees increase in orders for bulletproof school supplies after Florida shooting

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — A manufacturing company said they have seen an increase in the demand for their bulletproof school supplies in the wake of the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school last week.

Bullet Blocker creates everything from jackets and backpacks to iPad cases and notebook covers. Items like the backpacks are made with Kevlar, making them bulletproof. Founder Joe Curran said they have been busy for the past week.

“Anytime we see violence in the world, whether handgun violence, truck violence, I think it kind of spurs the idea that they may want to get something for safety, own personal safety and we do see a spike.”

Curran said he created the company 11 years ago after the deadly mass shootings at Columbine High School and Virginia Tech. He said he was worried about his own children’s safety in school. Curran, a military veteran and Essex County Sheriff’s deputy, made the first backpacks by cutting up bulletproof vests and lining backpacks with them.

“I cut them up, put them in their backpacks and told them if a guy comes in, hold this between you and the bad guy,” said Curran.

