Lowell drug bust uncovers 120 grams of cocaine

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police have issued an arrest warrant for a 30-year-old man after a search warrant uncovered a large amount of cocaine and more than $1,000 in cash, officials said.

Officers executing a search warrant at an apartment at 45 Madison St. following an investigation into the distribution of narcotics said they found 120 grams of cocaine, $1,326 in cash, three digital scales, and several other items consistent with the manufacture and distribution of cocaine, according to a press release issued Wednesday.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

