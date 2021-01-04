Lowell field hospital to begin accepting COVID-19 patients

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The University of Massachusetts — Lowell Athletics Center has been transformed into a field hospital following an uptick of coronavirus cases in the area.

The new site is slated to take in 14 patients on Monday.

“This location has the capacity for 77 patients in total, and we’re going to increase our capacity based on demand,” said Amy Hoey, the chief operating officer of Circle Health & Lowell General Hospital.

Health experts are expecting more cases to surface across the Commonwealth now that the holidays are over.

More than 2,200 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the Bay State.

In Central Mass., Worcester’ DCU Center Field Hospital only has 15 of their 75 beds free and will likely have to add more.

Dr. John Broach, medical director of the DCU Center Field Hospital, says they have cared for more patients in the last month than they did during the entire spring surge.

“We were open for six weeks in the spring, took care of 162 patients,” he recalled. “As of 24 days, we’re at 172 already today.”

Those helping to run the new site in Lowell say they are thankful for the staff’s teamwork when it comes to tackling the virus and treating patients.

‘We’re incredibly grateful for the staff that we have at our two hospital campuses who have been caring for the large numbers of COVID patients since early March, and we’re thrilled to offer this surge capacity as needed,” Hoey said.

The Lowell field hospital expects to treat a total of 28 patients by the end of the week.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)