The field hospital that opened a month ago in Lowell to treat COVID-19 patients is expected to close up shop this week, Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday, but the field hospital operating out of the DCU Center in Worcester will likely stick around for the foreseeable future.

“I believe the Lowell site is standing down this week,” Baker said. “Worcester still has a pretty decent census, I think it’s somewhere between 40 and 50, and has been a tremendous asset to people in central Mass. and the South Coast, and I would expect that the Worcester site will probably stay with us for a while.”

The Lowell field hospital opened in early January with plans to treat up to 75 COVID-19 patients at a time.

The opening of the site coincided with what officials now identify as a turning point in the state’s COVID-19 trends.

Since the field hospital’s Jan. 4 opening, the state’s seven-day average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has fallen almost 25 percent from 2,306 patients as of Jan. 4 to 1,745.4 patients as of Feb. 2, according to the Department of Public Health.

