LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Seven people are displaced after a fire broke out in a two-family home in Lowell on Friday night.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 15 Mt. Hope St. found smoke coming from the building, according to fire officials.

The blaze spread slightly to the next house but crews were able to quickly put out the flames.

The fire caused significant damage to the home. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

