LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are responding to a large fire at old mill building in Lowell.

Firefighters responding to the scene on Tanner Street around 7 p.m. worked into the night to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

