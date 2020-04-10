Lowell gas station giving away free gas to first responders, medical personnel

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders, medical personnel and Department of Public Works employees working amid the coronavirus pandemic lined up to get free gas at a station in Lowell.

Owner of Harry’s Mobile Food Mart, Harshad Kumar Patel, gave away gas Friday in honor of his daughter and nephew’s birthday.

“I want to help others,” his daughter said. “I want to do something good for them.”

Balloons were tied to each gas tank and the family members held signs that read, “Free gas.”

