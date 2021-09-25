LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A local organization helped 12 Vietnam War veterans visit Washington, D.C. and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial this weekend.

The Lowell-based Veterans Assisting Veterans organized the trip, which set out from South Station Friday.

Veteran Bobby Fairbairn, a four-time Purple Heart recipient who was shot 17 times and has a bullet in his heart that can’t be removed, was making a return trip to the memorial, but many of the other veterans were visiting for the first time.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)