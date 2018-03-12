LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Students and staff at Lowell High School will see an increased police presence Monday after a student allegedly made a threat on Facebook.

The student posted a picture of themselves with a message saying not to come to school, officials said.

School officials added that Lowell police have arrested that student.

Officials are thanking a staff member and a student for giving them a tip on this alleged threat.

No information on the arrested student has been released.

