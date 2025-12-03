LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A science teacher at Lowell High School was named Massachusetts Teacher of the Year for 2025, The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced Tuesday.

Tara Goodhue, the science department head at Lowell High School, was honored with the state’s top award for educators.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said the award, “…annually recognizes excellence in teaching through the selection of a teacher who exemplifies the dedication, commitment and positive contributions of educators statewide.”

Goodhue said when she first learned she was nominated by her students she thought it was a prank, but quickly realized how the spotlight on her department could benefit her students.

“I thought, ‘wow, I’ll go for it’ because this could be a great opportunity for the students, especially because we always are looking for funding to find ways to take students on trips and bring environmental programming here to Lowell High School,” she said. “This is amazing, it’s unbelivable, but it’s not surprising, because my students are amazing.”

Teacher of the Year is a title Goodhue’s students say she deserves for her dedication to their education.

“What makes her stand out is how personal she is with her students, and how she’s not afraid to connect with her students, compared to most teachers,” said Johnattan Khat, one of Goodhue’s students. “I could say she puts in the legwork to take care of her students.”

In a statement, Governor Maura Healey sent her congratulations to Goodhue, writing, “Congratulations to Dr. Goodhue and all the educators who work wonders in Massachusetts schools every day. Educators like Dr. Goodhue bring their subjects to life for students, helping them want to learn more about the world around them.”

Now Goodhue has a message for all of her fellow educators, writing in a statement, “My message to both educators and the public is simple: We must work together as partners to connect students with the natural world and the people who care for it. I’m committed to finding sustainable ways to connect community members, organizations and schools to make outdoor learning a regular and enriching part of every student’s education.”

Goodhue is the first Massachusetts Teacher of the Year to come from the Lowell Public Schools.

She is the 64th recipient of the award, and becomes Massachusetts’ automatic candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

