Lowell homicide suspect arraigned

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is held without bail on Friday after he was arrested in connection with an alleged homicide, officials say.

Sanundi Cobb, 41, of Lowell, was charged with armed assault in a dwelling in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Saro Mann that took place on Walker Street on July 26, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Judge Daniel Crane ordered that Cobb is held without bail until his dangerousness hearing which is set for August 3.

On July 26 at approximately 2:40 a.m. emergency crews transported Mann to Lowell General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead as the result of the injuries he had sustained in a suspected home invasion.

Through their investigation, authorities found a safe and a video game console in Cobb’s trash, items they believe he took from Mann’s residence.

This investigation remains open and ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

