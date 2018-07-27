Lowell homicide suspect held without bail

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion in Lowell Thursday has been ordered held without bail, officials say.

Sanundi Cobb, 41, was arraigned Friday on a charge of armed assault in a dwelling in connection with the murder of 40-year-old Saro Mann Thursday on Walker Street, according to a statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Judge Daniel Crane ordered Cobb held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Aug. 3.

Officers responding to a reported home invasion about 2:40 a.m. helped paramedics rush Mann to Lowell General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation uncovered a safe and video game console in Cobb’s trash that authorities believe he took from Mann’s apartment, Ryan said.

The investigation into Mann’s death is active and ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

