Lowell hospital announces restrictions for visitors as COVID-19 cases surge

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Most visitors have been temporarily banned from entering all Lowell General Hospital and Circle Health locations as coronavirus cases continue to surge statewide.

“We know this decision will be difficult for families who have loved ones in our care, but at this time we feel it’s an important step to maintain a safe and healing environment for our patients,” said Jody White, President and CEO of Lowell General Hospital and Circle Health. “The health and safety of our patients and staff remain our highest priorities.”

Some exceptions will be made for end-of-life care, maternity patients, pediatric patients and other situations that are pre-approved by a patient’s care team.

In those cases, visitors must limit their time in the building to 60 minutes.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)