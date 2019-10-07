Lowell hospital running on generator, 3,500 without power after fire impacts power lines

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell General Hosptial is running on generators Monday night after a fire damaged two major power lines in the Pawtucketville area.

A fire at an old MACOM Technology Solutions building knocked out power to over 3,500 National Grid customers, according to a post on the city of Lowell’s Twitter page.

Crews are on scene investigating the incident.

There is no word on when power will be restored.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No word on any injuries.

There was a fire at the old MACOM building that has impacted two major power lines in the Pawtucketville area. No estimated time of restoration yet. NG is still assessing the situation. LGH is running on a generator so they will be the first priority. LPD is directing traffic. — Lowell, MA OEM (@OEMLowell) October 7, 2019

