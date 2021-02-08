Lowell hospital vaccinating hundreds at new site

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell General Hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination site is hoping to administer up to 1,000 shots a day after starting up Monday.

The site at the Cross River Center gave out 400 vaccines Monday, and residents said the process went smoothly.

JOE WHITE CHELMSFORD “We came over here, we were invited to come in the building right away, and we were given our shots within just a few minutes,” said Chelmsford resident Joe White. “It was surprisingly easy and delightful to have this service.”

