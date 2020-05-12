BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority will be closing the commuter rail’s Lowell Line between Anderson/Woburn and North stations for nine days to support the construction of the Green Line Extension project.

The closure takes effect on May 16 and will last through the end of service on May 24.

Shuttle buses will replace the commuter rail service during that time, with local shuttles making all stops, except at Mishawum Station, and express shuttles operating directly between Anderson/Woburn and North stations.

The temporary closure of the Lowell Line is necessary to further advance the construction of critical infrastructure inside the narrow rail corridor shared by the Lowell Line and the GLX project, according to the MBTA.

The MBTA plans to monitor ridership levels on the shuttle buses and says they will adjust service levels if needed.

The GLX project, which is scheduled for completion in December 2021, is part of the MBTA’s $8 billion Building a Better T program to replace subway fleets, modernize stations, and upgrade tracks, signals, and switches.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)