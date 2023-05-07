TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges after police say he was threatening people outside a Tewksbury motel with a box cutter on Saturday night, officials said.

Justin Maryland, 47, was arrested on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, threatening to commit a crime (murder), and disorderly conduct following his arrest, according to Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening to kill people in the parking lot of a motel on Main Street around 8:30 p.m. After initially refusing to comply, Maryland was taken into custody without incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

