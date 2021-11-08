LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has been arrested on a homicide charge in connection with the stabbing death of his 71-year-old grandmother in New Hampshire last week, authorities said.

Jacob Abraham was arraigned Monday morning in Lowell District Court as a fugitive from justice and waived extradition, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Nashua Police Chief Michael Carignan announced in a joint news release.

Abraham is expected to face a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge at a later date after an autopsy revealed that his grandmother, Cynthia Toupin, died from sharp force trauma to the neck.

Toupin was found dead inside her Auburn Street home in Nashua on Nov. 4.

Abraham is currently being held without bail pending arraignment in the Granite State.

An investigation remains ongoing.

