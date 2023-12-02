TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Tewksbury last month, officials said.

Domenic Myers Yancy, 20, has been arrested on charges of armed robbery while masked and assault with a dangerous weapon stemming from the Nov. 19 robbery at Andy’s Convenience on Woburn Street, according to Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.

Following an investigation, police executed a search warrant at 12 Commonwealth Ave. in Lowell on Saturday and placed Yancy under arrest.

In a statement, Columbus said, “This was a collaborative effort from all agencies involved who worked tirelessly since this robbery to get this person off the street.”

