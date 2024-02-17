QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Quincy early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street around 3 a.m. found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Quincy police.

After an investigation, a Lowell man was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, possessing ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm without 500 feet of a dwelling, illegal possession of ammunition, and possessing clas A and B substances with intent to distribute.

His name has not been released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox