QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Quincy early Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Marlboro Street around 3 a.m. found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Quincy police.

After an investigation, a Lowell man was arrested on charges of armed assault with intent to murder, possessing ammunition without an FID card, discharging a firearm without 500 feet of a dwelling, illegal possession of ammunition, and possessing clas A and B substances with intent to distribute.

His name has not been released.

