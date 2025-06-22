CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a robbery at a grocery store in Chelmsford on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to an unarmed robbery at the Market Basket on Chelmsford Street spoke with employees who said a man had just stolen an undisclosed amount of money from a cashier and fled across Route 3, according to police.

After a search, Arthur Bettencourt, 59, was found hiding in a pile of leaves and arrested on charges of unarmed robbery and two counts of assault and battery.

He is slated to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)