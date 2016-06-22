Lowell man arrested on drug charges in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - A Lowell man was arrested on drug charges in Tewksbury Wednesday, according to Tewksbury police.

Police said 26-year-old Sergio DaCosta of Moore Street was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.

According to police, a detective was patrolling the Motel 6 parking lot when he was approached by DaCosta, who asked him if he wanted to purchase cocaine.

An agreement was made to purchase the cocaine from DaCosta, and the trooper seized the cocaine. He then placed DaCosta under arrest.

DaCosta was arraigned Wednesday at Lowell District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)