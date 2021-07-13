A Lowell man has been arrested on human trafficking charges.

Members of the Boston Police Human Trafficking and Internet Crimes Against Children Units, along with state police, FBI and Revere police arrested Angelo D. Lombardo, 26, authorities said.

He is facing charges of trafficking for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution.

No additional information has been released.

Members of the Boston Police Human Trafficking and Internet Crimes Against Children Units, along with MSP, FBI, and Revere PD arrested Angelo D. Lombardo, 26, of Lowell. Lombardo is charged with Trafficking for Sexual Servitude and Deriving Support from Prostitution. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) July 13, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)