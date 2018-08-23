Lowell man busted with 2 kilos of fentanyl, 6 firearms held on $100k bail

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man found with more than two kilograms of fentanyl and six firearms has been ordered held on $100,000 bail, officials said.

Steven Lessard, 31, was arrested in March 2018 at his home in Lowell after authorities discovered 2,100 grams of fentanyl and six guns, including two large-capacity weapons, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office.

On Thursday, Lessard was indicted on charges of trafficking of fentanyl over 10 grams (one count), possession of a large capacity weapon (two counts), possession of a large capacity feeding device (four counts), possession of a large capacity firearm during a felony (two counts), possession of a firearm during a felony (four counts), possession of a firearm (four counts), possession of ammunition (one count), improper storage of a large capacity firearm (two counts), improper storage of a firearm (four counts).

He is due back in court at a later date.

