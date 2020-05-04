Lowell man charged with assault to murder after dispute leads to shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing assault to murder charges after shooting at a car fleeing his driveway and injuring the driver Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a person struck by a car on the Dracut-Lowell line on Textile Avenue at 11 p.m. found a 19-year-old who had been hit by a car and multiple shell casings, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and police found an 18-year-old man who had allegedly been shot at that scene who had gone to the hospital as well.

After investigating, police determined both injured people and another woman had driven to a Textile Avenue home and the two women began arguing with Devin Meysa Yin, 19, of Lowell, officials said.

Yin allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the car multiple times, striking the man, and the woman was allegedly struck by the car as it was trying to flee the scene.

Yin was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

He was arraigned by telephone today in Lowell District Court.

