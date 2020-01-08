Lowell man facing charges after police seize illegal firearms, ammo, cocaine

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges after police seized illegal firearms, ammunition, and drugs, officials said.

Detectives and gang unit members executing a search warrant on School Street arrested 28-year-old Juan Aparicio, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Aparicio was allegedly found to be in possession of a pair of illegal firearms, ammunition, and cocaine.

He was arrested and charged with various firearm and narcotics offenses.

No additional information was immediately available.

CID detectives, along with the gang unit executed a search warrant at a School Street residence. Detectives seized 2 illegal firearms, ammunition and cocaine. Juan Aparicio, 28, of Lowell, was arrested for Firearm and Narcotic offenses. pic.twitter.com/N0AFxumCB3 — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) January 8, 2020

