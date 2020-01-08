Lowell man facing charges after police seize illegal firearms, ammo, cocaine

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges after police seized illegal firearms, ammunition, and drugs, officials said.
Detectives and gang unit members executing a search warrant on School Street arrested 28-year-old Juan Aparicio, according to the Lowell Police Department.
Aparicio was allegedly found to be in possession of a pair of illegal firearms, ammunition, and cocaine.
He was arrested and charged with various firearm and narcotics offenses.
No additional information was immediately available.
