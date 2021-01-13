Lowell man facing charges in cleaver attack that left victim seriously injured

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing criminal charges in connection with a cleaver attack that left another man seriously injured over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Edwin Ramos, 37, was arrested early Sunday morning on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, according to the Lowell Police Department.

Officers responding to the area of Appleton and South streets around 2:30 a.m. found a man suffering from serious but non-life-threatening lacerations to his head, police said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Ramos slashed the victim with a cleaver during a confrontation on Middlesex Street.

It’s not clear when Ramos will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

