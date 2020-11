LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man is facing drug charges after being arrested in Tewksbury on Tuesday.

Jerimiah Rodriguez, 18, accused of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute it, was released on personal recognizance, according to Tewksbury police.

Rodriguez is due back in Lowell District Court on January 15 for a pretrial hearing.

