LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a Lowell man in connection with the alleged stabbing death of his grand-aunt that occurred on July 31, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Rayshawn Settles, 22, is facing a murder charge for the death of 64-year-old Linda Gilbert. On July 31, officials found Gilbert unresponsive in her room and suffering from apparent trauma. The Lowell resident was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the DA’s office, video evidence showed Settles entering and exiting the victim’s home during the time of the murder. Investigators were also able to locate clothing Settles allegedly wore during the homicide. Forensic testing found Gilbert’s DNA on the clothing, according to the district attorney.

Settles was arrested Saturday at Saint’s Campus of Lowell General Hospital without incident, according to the DA’s office.

Settles is expected to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on Monday.

