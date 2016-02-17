Lowell man held without bail in connection with hit-and-run

A Lowell man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run has been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Police arrested Calvin Sousa, 21 of Lowell, on Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run in Lowell on Friday.

Sousa was arraigned on Wednesday in Lowell District Court. He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.

A 15-year-old boy riding a bicycle was severely injured on Friday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. Police said the boy was hit by Sousa’s pickup truck on Lawrence Street and Sousa fled the scene.

Police believe Sousa and the 15-year-old knew each other and some sort of fight broke out before he hit the teen with his truck.

The teen is currently being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital and is currently in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

