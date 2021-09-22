LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Juan McFaline chose the cash option for his prize and received payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans to take his seven grandchildren to Disney World with his winnings.

His winning ticket was purchased at the Parker Street Variety on Parker Street in Lowell.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket

