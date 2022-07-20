LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell man was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release in connection with advertising the sale of guns on Snapchat, according to the Massachusetts Department of Justice.

Officials said that in 2019 and 2020, Juan Aparicio posted videos on his Snapchat offering to sell several guns. The videos led authorities to seach Aparicio’s home, where they recovered a loaded assault rifle and handgun.

Aparicio is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to previous convictions said officials.

“Those who lawfully carry [firearms] in Massachusetts are required to undergo a thorough vetting process. There are also very strict requirements regarding the legal purchase and sale of any firearm. Convicted felons like Mr. Aparicio are strictly prohibited from possessing firearms in any way, which obviously includes trying to sell them on Snapchat,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

According to the DOJ, Aparicio plead guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

