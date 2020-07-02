Lowell murder suspect added to Most Wanted list

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man has been added to the state’s most wanted list in connect with the murder of a woman in Lowell, authorities said.

Officers responding to calls for shots fired on Coral Street around 3:30 p.m. on June 23 found a woman, identified as Deija Mendez, 23, of Boston, shot dead in the front seat of an SUV, according to police.

An investigation determined that Xavier L. DeJesus, 20, of Lowell was the alleged shooter, officials said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest out of Lowell District Court last week for murder, unlawfully carrying a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, officials said.

DeJesus is descried as a white Hispanic male weighing approximately 120 pounds and standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He has numerous tattoos on his right arm, including the word “Blessed” and “R.I.P. Chi Chi” on his inner arm.

DeJesus is said to have ties throughout the greater Lowell area and is wanted in Nashua, N.H. on separate charges, police said. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).

