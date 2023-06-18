A Lowell native is delivering a moving message with her new children’s book that was inspired by her battle with a rare eye cancer as a child.

Destiny Flood-De Jesus wrote “A Little Superhero Fights Cancer” in the hopes of helping other pediatric cancer patients who may be going through what she went through.

“There’s many Destiny’s out there and if I can just make an impact on one of their lives and kind of walk with them in their journey and say, ‘Hey, you’re a superhero and you can do this,” she said.

“I really hope that a child that picks up my book and reads it realizes that they’re not alone.”

A portion of the proceeds of the book will benefit children battling retinoblastoma.