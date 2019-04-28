Lowell officer injured in crash involving police cruiser

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lowell police officer was injured Sunday night when their cruiser was involved in a crash.

The officer was working a detail on the Lowell Connector when another vehicle rear-ended their cruiser, according to police.

The officer, whose name was not released, was treated at a local hospital for undisclosed injuries and later released.

Lowell Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

