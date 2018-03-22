Lowell officials issue warning after 4 fatal overdoses in 12 hours

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) – Lowell Police are warning the public of a lethal batch of heroin and cocaine that is mixed with fentanyl.

There have been four deadly overdoses in the city all within a 12-hour period. Officials believe there are more deadly batches out there and they are urging the community to be careful.

“If you or your loved one is suffering from addiction, please be extra vigilant in the coming days,” said the police department in a statement.

Medics said they responded to two overdoses in two separate neighborhoods about 5 miles apart and a double overdose in a third neighborhood. The victims were all men in their 30s and 40s.

