Lowell officials warn of ‘lethal’ batch of opiates after recent surge in overdoses

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Lowell are warning the public of a “lethal” batch of opiates moving through the area after a recent surge in overdoses.

There have been 21 overdoses in the last week, including eight in a 24-hour span, according to the Lowell Fire Department.

“There appears to be a lethal, very strong batch of opiates in the area,” the department said in a press release. “We strongly urge people not to use opiates.”

Officials say fentanyl is being mixed with heroin and cocaine and being sold in pill form.

Anyone who witnesses an overdose or needs help with recovery is asked to immediately contact public safety officials.

We have seen an increase in opiate overdoses in the Greater Lowell area. Please take the time today to check in on loved ones if they are struggling with addiction. pic.twitter.com/F18SKa1FXp — Trinity EMS (@TrinityEMS) December 4, 2018

