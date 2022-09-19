LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Lowell have made an arrest following a stabbing over the weekend that left a male victim with serious injuries.

In a statement, the police department announced that Stephen Mbugua, 28, was arrested in connection with the stabbing that happened on Richardson Street Sunday.

Officers were originally called to the neighborhood by McPherson Park sometime in the afternoon, where they found a male victim seriously wounded. According to police, the man stabbed was hospitalized soon after first responders arrived.

Officials said an initial investigation led to Mbugua’s arrest. Officers believe the Dracut resident had allegedly attacked the victim, leading to a charge of Armed Assault with Intent to Murder.

According to a release from the department’s public information officer, detectives with Lowell PD’s Criminal Investigations Bureau are continuing to investigate the matter.

No details on a possible motive were given.

