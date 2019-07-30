Lowell police arrest 4 in connection to string of car break-ins

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Lowell Police Department has arrested four people believed to be responsible for over a dozen reported car breaks in the area.

Officers responding to a parking lot behind 3 River Pl. for reports of a car break-in around 3 a.m. Tuesday say they heard a window shattering and found two men with baseball bats, according to a release issued by the department.

Those two me were later identified as Michael Reyes, 18, of Lowell, and Luis Disla, Jr., 20, of Lawrence.

Twenty vehicles in the area were “ransacked” police say. Some of the vehicles were found to have “significant window damage.”

Two more suspects were found in the area and they were later identified as Josue Rivera, 24, of Lowell, and Linda Martin, 24, of Lowell.

All four were found to be in possession of items that were allegedly stolen from the vehicles including credit cards, cash and electronics.

Reyes, Disla, Rivera and Martin were all placed under arrest.

Disla, Rivera and Martin were charged with 20 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of burglarious tools, larceny over $1,200 and willful damage of property.

Reyes is set to face those charges plus two additional counts of wilful damage of property and one charge of resisting arrest.

